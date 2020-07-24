According to Spice Diana, the music marathon for this year has just began after the release of her latest visuals for the song dubbed “Kokonya” on which she features Tanzanian star Harmonize.

Hajarah Diana Namukwaya a.k.a Spice Diana continues to confirm her spot at the top of the rest of the divas in the Ugandan music industry with yet another new jam.

On “Kokonya” she features self-styled Konde Boy Harmonize, real name Rajab Abdul Kahali. “Kokonya” translates to “Entice Me” and just like the title, Spice asks the listener to dance enticingly.

The song was produced when Spice Diana visited Tanzania earlier this year in March before Coronavirus attacked East Africa.

The audio was produced by Nessim Pan Production and Konde Boy Harmonize shows what a talented singer he is as he tries out some Luganda in his lyrics.

Despite the visuals being shot on one location with limited scenes, Hanscana does a good job to keep the video as entertaining as possible. Both stars have got so much for the viewer to look at. Take a watch:

