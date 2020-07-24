The new set rules against artists have started to bite – Sophie Gombya

Following Gerald Kiweewa’s arrest, outgoing UMA president Sophie Gombya highly believes that the new rules and regulations set to govern artists have started to bite.

Sophie Gombya gave her submission about Kiweewa’s arrest while speaking in an interview as she explained how the singer’s cause of arrest does not hold water.

She went on to call upon fellow musicians and content creators to get out of their comfort zones and fight hard and protect their industry before it is too late.

She further quoted the 1995 constitution which permits artists and creatives to freely express themselves through their content before adding how the new rules and regulations are aimed at silencing content creators.

Truthfully speaking, the 1995 constitution gives us the freedom to express ourselves but with these new set rules and regulations set by the government, these people want to silence the arts industry. It time now for artists to get out of their comfort zones and come fight for the industry before it is too late for them. Sophie Gombya

It should be remembered that at the end of this month, Sophie Gombya will officially vacate the UMA presidential seat and handover to Ykee Benda.

Abayimbi abatakanya ne Government balabudde banabwe abasusuta Museveni basizidde Kibuli ku CID. Posted by Ghetto TV on Friday, July 24, 2020

