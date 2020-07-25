Comedians show solidarity as they demand Bizonto to be freed

It is good news for city comedy group and Radio Simba ‘Binsigawano’ presenters Bizonto for whom fellow comedians have teamed up in solidarity to demand for their release since they were arrested on Friday.

Several comedians have taken off time to record videos similar to the one which got them arrested and charged with a case of offensive communication.

One of the videos in which fellow comedians demanded Bizonto to be freed includes the comedy duo Madrat and Chiko, Reign and Maulana, Zizinga, Bugingo Hangton among others.

After watching the video similar to the one that got Bizonto behind bars, fellow comedians just twisted a few words from the original clip and at the end asked the concerned authorities to release their colleagues.

