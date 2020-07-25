Ugandan musician and 2015 BET award winner Eddy Kenzo, real name Edrisah Musuuza, has revealed how ecstatic he is after returning home safely.

The Tweyagale singer was stuck in Cote d’Ivoire due to Coronavirus regulations that were imposed in several African countries.

Speaking less than 24 hours after his return, the music executive, also a member of Big Talent Entertainment couldn’t come to terms with the fact that he had returned to Uganda.

“Banange Esanyu linzita I can’t believe I’m back Oba Ndota🤔🤔🤔🤔,” he tweeted, loosely translated as “my people, I am very happy, I can’t believe I am back, It’s a dream”.

Banange Esanyu linzita I can't believe I'm back Oba Ndota🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Eddy Kenzo (@eddykenzoficial) July 25, 2020

Kenzo has spent 4 months away since Uganda’s President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni halted passenger flights entering and leaving the country on March 21st 2020 over Coronavirus.

Read Also: How Ugandans reacted to Eddy Kenzo’s return from Côte d’Ivoire