Eth Lawinsky named Sanyu FM’s ‘Hot Mic’ search winner

Fast-rising singer Ethan Kavuma alias Eth Lawinsky beat nine other contestants and emerged winner of the Sanyu FM’s Hot Mic Search competition that spanned for about a month.

Upon being announced as the winner of the competition, Eth Lawinsky was rewarded with Shs3m grand prize cash and a 2-year presenter contract at the station.

Among the finalists that the “Mwoli” singer beat to the top prize were Timothy Code, Keith Karuhuura, Philo Mena, Kyle Duncan, Sandra Cope, Mami Deb, Stella Nanye, Immy Namanya, and Harris Mukiibi.

Initially, the contest attracted a total of over 1,300 entries and among them was NTV T–Nation presenter Crysto Panda who recently made headlines when he failed to make it to the top nine finalists list because he was not fluent in the queens language.

The Sanyu FM “Hot Mic” search was staged in a bid to spot out new, raw, and undiscovered talent in the country to join the radio industry.

When announced as the winner, Eth Lawinsky who was overwhelmed and shed tears of joy.

