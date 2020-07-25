News

How Ugandans reacted to Eddy Kenzo’s return from Côte d’Ivoire

Edgar Kazibwe
ago

Several Ugandans had mixed feelings about Eddy Kenzo’s return from West African country Ivory Coast.

The music star was stuck in the nation due to Covid-19 restrictions that were enforced in many African countries.

Eddy Kenzo (L)

After a period of four months, Kenzo returned to a warm reception at Entebbe Airport, following a delay of over 6 hours due to different stopovers.

Several supporters of Kenzo waited at the ENtebbe Airport for his return but were only disappointed not to see their star as he was re-directed for immediate institutional quarantine.

Online, many messages and reaction could be seen on the internet. Here are some of them;

