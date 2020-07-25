How Ugandans reacted to Eddy Kenzo’s return from Côte d’Ivoire

Several Ugandans had mixed feelings about Eddy Kenzo’s return from West African country Ivory Coast.

The music star was stuck in the nation due to Covid-19 restrictions that were enforced in many African countries.

Eddy Kenzo (L)

After a period of four months, Kenzo returned to a warm reception at Entebbe Airport, following a delay of over 6 hours due to different stopovers.

Several supporters of Kenzo waited at the ENtebbe Airport for his return but were only disappointed not to see their star as he was re-directed for immediate institutional quarantine.

Online, many messages and reaction could be seen on the internet. Here are some of them;

That plane that came in yesterday night had 230 people but only one person is being talked about 😂😂😂…

Moral of the situation:- Kola elinya mbwagwe😂😂



Welcome home Eddy kenzo. pic.twitter.com/XvuhjlH1Zv — kanungu (@austinahereza) July 25, 2020

Congratulations to our musician Eddy Kenzo from Ivory coast yesterday we congrate with our citizen son.

THANKS BE TO GOD pic.twitter.com/7YqExGkgjm — Gayira Denis (@GayiraDenis) July 25, 2020

Eddy kenzo is back 💚 — plàriss:-! 💚 (@plarisspaul) July 25, 2020

Well be back all my people team

Eddy kenzo for yesterday pic.twitter.com/THBlmUOO1M — Vion Davis (@VionDavis2) July 25, 2020

No matter what no matter what. no matter people them say we are here @eddykenzo welcome home 🏠 🙏 🙏 pic.twitter.com/O3t5fWAaPW — NU York Da Styla (@NuYorkdastyla) July 25, 2020

Lady: welcome back home Eddy Kenzo



Eddy Kenzo: you're welcome — Oceans🇺🇬 (@Oceans_Ug) July 25, 2020

Singer @eddykenzoficial #EddyKenzo, 56 stranded Ugandans finally return home.



The BET Award winner had gone for a concert tour in Côte d'Ivoire when the airport was closed. pic.twitter.com/hFV6rphxvC — Rogers Atukunda (@rarrigz) July 25, 2020

Music artist Eddy Kenzo returns home safely. pic.twitter.com/68KeYTQcfO — Kasujja Kagodo Moses (@KagodoMoses) July 25, 2020

Gad Rogers going to Entebbe Airport to welcome Eddy Kenzo😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FsCP0x28gi — Ekirungi(EkiNyc)🌟 (@NzeEkirungi) July 24, 2020