Jose Chameleone did not kick me out of studio – Halima Namakula

Legendary singer Halima Namakula has cleared the air and denied the allegations that she was kicked out of the studio by Jose Chameleone at producer Diggy Buar’s Sound Cova Records.

The “Ekimbeewo” singer trashed the cheap talk between her and Chameleone following a fight between Diggy Buar and the Leone Island boss a few weeks ago while she was recording her latest song titled “Ndikadiwa Nawe”.

Jose Chameleone did not kick me out of the studio at Sound Cova Records. All that was claimed was false. He respects me so much and if he had done it, I would have been shocked by the act. Otherwise, we are good and he highly respects me. Halima Namakula

Halima Namakula rubbished the allegations after Diggy Buar shared video recordings on his socials claiming that Chameleone stormed his studios and beat up his producers and forced Namakula out as well, during her final stages of recording her new song.

Diggy Buar, who was totally bitter and seemed fed up with Jose Chameleone’s unethical behavior went on to show a wound on his thumb claiming that the 2021 Kampala Lord Mayor aspirant had bitten him.

Halima Namakula refuted the allegations while speaking during an interview at Bukedde FM on the morning of Saturday 25th July 2020.

Read Also: I had plans for a concert in September but COVID-19 happened – Halima Namakula