Singer Eddy Kenzo’s ex-lover and talented musician Rema Namakula caused a stir on social media when she warmly welcomed back her ex-baby daddy from Cote d’Ivoire.

Rema shared Eddy Kenzo’s photo for the first time since the two officially part ways in November last year and sweetly captioned it as “Welcome back honey”, a post that she later deleted after two hours.

By the time she took down the post off her socials, screenshots had already been shared as a way to keep evidence something that left many wondering what could be going on between the former celebrity couple.

The Big Talent Entertainment boss set his foot on the Ugandan soil at around 1:30 am with 280 other Ugandans from West Africa in the wee hours of Saturday morning and he is set to be quarantined for 14 days as the standard precautionary measure to curb the disease.

Eddy Kenzo, thereafter, took to his socials and appreciated whoever made sure that he and other Ugandans returned home safely.

Fellow Ugandans, I greet you in the name of Allah and the almighty God. Today, I and other Ugandans arrived safely at the Entebbe International Airport aboard Uganda Airlines. First and foremost, I thank God for enabling me to come back home safely. This all seemed like a far fetched possibility but by His Grace, I and very many Ugandans have been repatriated back home safely. I would like to thank everyone that pushed and prayed for my return. Your efforts are greatly appreciated, May Allah bless you all abundantly. To my Big talent family, Eddy Kenzo fans, and the media that came to the airport, I recognize your efforts and the love you showed me yesterday despite my delay. I also want to congratulate the Ugandan Government, Uganda Airlines, and the Task Force and its members for an extremely efficient and professional undertaking of this whole repatriation process. To all my friends, fans, and family that supported me in Abidjan, I am forever indebted to you for your support and for making me stay worthwhile throughout the time I was in your country. I’ve been placed under quarantine for 14 days as per the standard precautionary measures but I am hopeful that I will be reunited with all of you very soon. Eddy Kenzo

