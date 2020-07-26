Alicia Bosschic shoots her shot at First Son Lt. Gen. Muhoozi

After trying her luck with several Kampala men, Alicia Kembabazi a.k.a Alicia Bosschic is ready to settle for the first son Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba whom she heavily crushes on.

Everybody looks to fall in love at least once in a lifetime and the real hustle is picking a partner. For Alicia Bosschic, it is time up and she urgently wants to settle with the man of her dreams.

Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba (46) is her pick after she revealed that she crushes on him. She went ahead to question his relationship status to see if she stands a chance of hitting the target with her ever wandering shot.

Alicia shared a photo of herself looking romantically in the camera and captioned it, “GEN Muhoozi is my crush. Is he married yet?”.

In the followup comments, Alicia revealed that even if she supports People Power, she wants to get married to Lt. Gen. Muhoozi and enjoy some of the money from the first family.

“Wama we need to eat ko that money. U guys recommend me there naffe tulye ku sente za first family. Do u understand?”, commented Alicia.

Alicia is a local bar promoter and socialite. She has had stints on TV as a show host during the lockdown. She was heavily criticized after appearing in a series of Facebook live videos showing her nudity.

Does she stand a chance with her wish? Time will tell.

