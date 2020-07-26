Gravity Omutujju attacks GNL Zamba and Navio in ‘Nyabo’ | VIDEO

Recent weeks have seen celebrated rappers Gravity Omutujju and GNL Zamba attack and hurl insults at each other. In the former’s new song dubbed “Nyabo”, he continues to label the latter as his main hater.

Just like Cindy Sanyu referred to Sheebah Karungi as a dummy, Gravity Omutujju also reveals that he has dummies who try so hard to fight against him in the rap game.

In the lyrics of the new song, Gravity notes that Zamba’s role was to pave way for him to take over. He refers too the legendary rapper as “Nyabo” – a Luganda word meaning “Lady”. Quite disrespectful, huh?

The song is quite typical of the Trouble Entertainment singer’s music style, with the trumpets creating a distinctive sounds as he relays his lyrics on the beats made by Felix Pro.

The visuals were directed by Pest of Grate Make Films. Take a watch below:

