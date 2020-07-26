Celebrated singer and LJ Music CEO Lydia Jazmine Nabawanuka collaborated with Nahya Glam, Rian Hairz and Luswata Samie to create some magic in her new headshot photos.

With her song “Omalawo” dominating the airwaves, Lydia Jazmine’s critics will let her breathe and take numerous photos without bombarding her comment section with the “more photos than songs” trolls.

A look at her new photos, Lydia Jazmine has all her beauty showing. The headshot photos were taken by Luswata Samie of Samiez Photography.

The saying that “the true beauty of a woman is not in a facial mode but rather in a her soul” can wait. We have so much to look at here, we can’t help it. Take a gaze:











