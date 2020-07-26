SK Mbuga surprises wife Vivienne with mega bash on her birthday

City tycoon Sulaiman Kabangala Mbuga a.k.a SK Mbuga did the most to make amends with her estranged wife Jalia Vivienne Mbuga with a mega bash to celebrate her birthday on Saturday night.

Just two weeks ago, social media was filled with “Stop Domestic Violence” campaigns as the online in-laws attacked SK Mbuga after allegations that he had beat up his wife over a phone password.

SK Mbuga was severely attacked on social media by his friend Kim Swagga who also alleged that he wanted him dead at one time. The matters somehow died out without further actions taken.

On Saturday night, Jalia Vivienne Mbuga was surprised with a full house as her friends, family and associates showered her with all the love to celebrate her birthday, all planned and organized by hubby SK Mbuga.

The event was filled with expensive champagne, amazing decor, gifts, flowers, food and all the glamour. Several celebrities were in attendance including Meddie Ssentongo, Judith Heard, Sheilah Gashumba, Abryanz among others.

There were also performances from Sheebah Karungi whose speech seemed more directed to her feminism and women empowerment drive which she has been emphasizing lately. NBS TV’s Sheila Saltoft emceed on the night.

Take a look at bits of what happened at the party:

