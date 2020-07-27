The latest update coming in concerning the four members of the popular comedy group Bizonto and Radio Simba presenters who were arrested last week on Friday reveals how they are still in the coolers at Kireka.

Radio Simba, through social media, reveals how the comedians who were set to appear before Court today did not make the appearance as they wait for the government prosecutor to produce their case file.

Abakozi ba Radio Simba 4 aba Bizonto Comedy abakwatibwa ku lunaku olw'okutaano ku makya wiiki ewedde nabuli kati bakyakuumirwa mu kaduukulu e Kireka nga nabuli kati tebanatwalibwa mu Kkooti nga kigambibwa nti bandiba nga balindirira fayiro okuva ew'omuwaabi wa Gavumenti okum… — Radio Simba – Ennene! (@simbaradio) July 27, 2020

It is reported that over the weekend, CID officers conducted a search on the vehicle used by the comedy group for transportation and they took everything that aids their investigation. The investigations were carried out at Kiira road police station.

Aba CID olunaku lw'eggulo bekebegyezza emotoka ya Bizonto Comedy okuli; Kidomoole, Opeto, Maliseeri ne Ssabakaaki mwebatambulira nabatwala byonna byebakozesa mukuzannya. Bino byebyabaddewo nga emotoka ekeberebwa ku Poliisi ya Kira Road.https://t.co/rY9hh65N4v pic.twitter.com/HGzyMM1Zlg — Radio Simba – Ennene! (@simbaradio) July 26, 2020

