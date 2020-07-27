Entertainers react to the new Stage Plays and Public Entertainments Act

Stakeholders and top influencers in the entertainment industry are not in support of the Stage Plays and Public Entertainments Act which they claim is just a way to suppress their talents and deny them their rights.

A set of rules and regulations termed as the “Stage Plays and Public Entertainments Act” has been inactive for the last 71 years but it could be re-implemented according to recent developments.

The rules that are now being widely discussed affect musicians, actors, comedians, authors, photographers, DJs, VJs, record labels, broadcasters, promoters and venue owners, etc.

According to the outgoing Uganda Musicians Association president Sophie Gombya, the Stage Plays and Public Entertainments Act has already started biting after Gerald Kiweewa (an artiste) and the Bizonto comedy group were arrested last week.

Several entertainers have now arose to fight against the regulations which they claim are against their freedoms to exercise and express their abilities and talents freely.

Bobi Wine, one the most popular Ugandan artistes today reveals that when he was banned from performing, other entertainers did not ever think it would also come back to bite them. He urges them to stand and defend their rights and creativity to save the entertainment industry.

Sylver Kyagulanyi; a Producer, Singer, Songwriter, Instrumentalist and now a certified lawyer believes that the creatives industry is under siege and that the stakeholders need to act to have the regulations repealed.

How Do The New UCC Regulations Affect The Creative Industry And Who Are The Most Affected Stake Holders? 👇

“The creative arts industry is under siege again. Help us spread the word till they say something. This is so unfair,” noted Cindy Sanyu

"The creative arts industry is under siege again. Help us spread the word till then say something. This…"

Firebase singer Nubian Li also raised awareness through his Instagram where said that the “Art and Entertainment industry is under attack.”

2015 BET award winner Eddy Kenzo is also set to address the nation and his fans in a Facebook live broadcast tonight at 8pm. Among the issues he wants to talk about are the new rules.

"We had planned to have a press conference during this quarantine time but we later found out that it is impossible until…"

The laws on the arts industry might wake more people up, something against those that are setting the laws. — Theradioguy (@kellamckenzie) July 26, 2020

We’ll leave the question to you: Personally, what do you make of the regulations?

