In the Ugandan education system, it is quite easy to find students in high school and at the University level completing their studies without setting a foot in their respective institutions’ main reading premises.

Singer Chozen Blood (real name Patrick Musasizi) was not any different from the above-mentioned bracket of students who only step in the main institutions’ library limited times.

While speaking in an interview about his campus life, the Pressure Ya Love hit singer revealed how he only stepped in the main University library only two times for the 1095 days he spent at the institution.

I stepped into the University library twice during my three years. Chozen Blood

His excuse for only appearing twice in the main library is that he never had the access card that they always required from the students to be permitted into the reading premises.

I stepped into the University library twice during my three years. They would always ask for an access card that I never had

