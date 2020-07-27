Saddat Mukiibi a.k.a Kalifah AgaNaga is rallying all stakeholders in the creative industry to join him in as he challenges the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) in the High Court over the new proposed regulations planned.

According to the Bad Charter Records CEO, he plans to file an application against UCC for infringing on artists freedom of expression and right to trade through the new regulations on Tuesday.

He intends to be at the High Court at exactly 10 am while together with his lawyers in efforts to see that the proposed regulations are challenged so that artists can freely express themselves.

My fellow artists and all stakeholders in the entertainment industry. I will be filing our application against UCC to challenge the regulations which infringe on our freedom of expression and right to trade. Please, join me in the struggle for the rule of law tomorrow at 10:00 am, High Court (Civil Division) Twed Towers Nakasero. MP Lubaga South 2021-2026 AgaNaga

His thought of challenging UCC in court comes at time when most of the artists have decried the new proposed rules and regulations that are in the pipeline ready to be passed by UCC.

