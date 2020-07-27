Born on 27th July 1991 in Mukono, celebrated Ugandan songstress and CEO LJ music Lydia Jazmine Nabawanuka adds another year to her age today.

At 29-years-old, Lydia Jazmine has worked with several top artistes, released many hit songs, won several awards and she is one of the most respected divas in town.

She boasts a huge fan base from across the region and has performed at some of the biggest stages including the 2017 Coke Studio Africa show. She was listed among the 50 African artists to watch out in 2017 by MTV BASE AFRICA.

Many will say that she would be far much a bigger brand and artiste if she had not separated with her former manager Bushington in 2018. Nonetheless, she has managed to stay relevant with more music being released.

Currently, her song “Omalawo” is dominating the airwaves locally and her social media numbers keep growing majorly because of the spicy content she shares almost on a daily.

Lydia Jazmine congratulated herself upon adding another year onto her relatively successful life with some photos that you will want to look at over and over again. She just keeps getting sexier.

