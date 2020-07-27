MultiChoice, Walt Disney partner to bring ESPN to DSTV

MultiChoice Group (MCG) and The Walt Disney Company Africa have partnered to bring 24-hour ESPN channels to DSTV.

Multichoice says “every major US sport as well as European football, fans across the continent can now look forward to popular premier American leagues including the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), National Hockey League (NHL) and Major League Baseball (MLB), via ESPN & ESPN2.”

“The channels will also feature live football from the English Football League (EFL), Scottish Premier Football League (SPFL), Dutch Eredivisie and Major League Soccer (MLS), as well as local sports including the West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations and featured boxing tournaments and events.

“DStv customers can look forward to the much anticipated return of the NBA from the bio-bubble from 31 July, where LeBron James and the LA Lakers renew their city rivalry with the LA Clippers and Orlando Magic take on the Brooklyn Nets.

ORLANDO, FL – JULY 23: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against the Dallas Mavericks on July 23, 2020 at the Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

“The Major League Baseball (MLB) regular season will also take prominence on ESPN, with fixtures between the Oakland Athletics and Colorado Rockies (29 July), and a stunning triple header for the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees from 1-3 August.”

Additional information

What is ESPN:

ESPN is the world’s leading multinational, multimedia sports entertainment entity featuring the broadest portfolio of multimedia sports assets. In Africa, ESPN and ESPN2 feature the NBA (National Basketball Association), NFL (National Football League), NHL (National Hockey League), MLB (Major League Baseball), MLS (Major League Soccer) and the latest from live football leagues including the Dutch Eredivisie, the English Football League and the Scottish Premier League. In addition, a variety of premiere news, studio and documentary programming is available, such as SportsCenter, the award-winning 30 for 30 films and more. ESPN: To Serve Sports Fans. Anytime. Anywhere.

There are two channels that are launching on DStv this month

What is the difference between ESPN and ESPN2:

ESPN 2 will feature the very latest from America’s top sporting leagues such as the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB and more

ESPN will feature live matches and programming from a number of European and African football leagues, matches, stars and athlete

Both channels will feature news, studio and documentary programming

What channels are launching:

ESPN

ESPN2

Where can I find ESPN:

DStv channel 218

137 (Ghana)

337 (Uganda)

618 for Portuguese Markets

GOtv channel 38

Where can I find ESPN2:

DStv channel 219

618 for Portuguese Markets

Who can watch ESPN:

DStv viewers who have the following packages: Premium Compact Plus Compact Family/Familia (Mozambique)

GOtv Max

Who can watch ESPN2:

DStv viewers who have the following packages: Premium Compact Plus



When will these channels launch on DStv and GOtv?

Wednesday 29 July 2020

18:00pm

Will matches, programmes and other ESPN content be available on catch up?

Select ESPN programming such as documentaries, films and magazine shows will be available on catch-up.

Repeats of matches will not be available on catch-up.

What programming highlights can I expect to see:

NFL’s Monday Night Football; MLB; NBA; college football from most of the major conferences as well as the College Football Playoff; men’s and women’s college basketball, including the women’s NCAA Tournament; WNBA; Little League World Series; more.

Studio shows including ESPN FC, Pardon the Interruption and more

Critically acclaimed and award-winning documentaries and original programming including the “30 for 30” films.

Will I be able to see local programming on ESPN?:

We are committed to developing and broadcasting local and regional sports events and intellectual property, including the West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations and featured boxing tournaments and events.

Stay tuned for updates.

What language(s) will ESPN be broadcast in:

English