Prince Omar to reward winner of ‘Bajikweka’ challenge with $135

Prince Omar’s new song titled “Bajikweka” (released last week) now has a challenge in which his fans and followers can participate on social media with the winner standing a chance to win UGX 500k (USD 135).

The new song contains lyrics in which Prince Omar talks about the betrayals happening in the world of politics locally. He points out the public figures who have unexpectedly flipped their political affiliations.

There have been several mixed reaction coming from the public regarding the highly-politicized song and music video. Most relate with the lyrics which condemn “political prostitution”.

Upon hearing people’s reactions, Prince Omar has launched the “Bajikweka” challenge which is set to focus on people’s life-changing stories and the person with the most inspiring story will be awarded.

“This campaign is to be used to tell people’s stories and awake those doing them bad and betraying them, more like the message in the song itself,” Prince Omar revealed.

To be part of the challenge, one needs to pick up their smartphones, record a short video while narrating their most heartbreaking situations of betrayal.

The video should then be uploaded on their personal social media accounts/pages after tagging Prince Omar. Another alternative is to send the recorded video to +256704976784.

After submissions have been made, a grand event will be held where the winner will be awarded with Shs500k cash.

According to his management, the winner will also become part of the singer’s movement to cause change in the society.

