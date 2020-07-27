Rapper Peter Rhymer drops ‘Unity’ visuals | VIDEO ALERT

Upcoming rapper Peter Rhymer, born Peter Mugabi, has officially shared the visuals to his brand new track titled “Unity” to which a month ago he dropped its trailer.

Listening to the moving song, the promising rapper preaches and reveals how unity is a major aspect of everyday life.

He goes on to express how unity is the key to success before adding how he is feeling blessed and grateful for the achievements and progress he has reached upon in life as he relays his flawless rap skills.

Peter Rhymer also gives thanks to God for keeping him strong during the times when he was depressed and traumatized.

The audio was recorded by Isiah Prophet at Afro-pop Records and the simple video was shoot by Charz fix. Watch and rate it below.

