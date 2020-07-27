Interesting developments as told by socialite and events promoter Onyango Gareth reveal that those arrested while hanging out at La Venti bar on Sunday night will be quarantined for 14 days at their own cost.

Operations carried out by Uganda Police saw over 22 revelers arrested on Sunday night at La Venti bar. A manager at Cask Lounge was also arrested after violation of the COVID-19 guidelines.

Gareth Onyango

Bars and other hangouts were not allowed to resume operation and remain closed according to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s address made on 21st July 2020.

Some, however, have been illegally operating and following Sunday’s arrests, those arrested are reportedly going to be placed under quarantine for the next 14-days at their own cost.

“Those arrested yesterday at Ĺa Venti are to be quarantined for 14 days at their cost” This is interesting. Onyango Gareth | Facebook

In his past addresses, President Museveni has often emphasized that violation of the set guidelines by Ministry of Health is a serious as attempted murder.

