Big Tril optimistic about winning Uganda’s second BET award

As the adage goes “If wishes were horses, everyone would ride“, that is the state in which Striker Entertainment rapper Big Tril is living now.

Big Tril (born Rowland Kaiza) opened up on how he dreams of winning Uganda her second BET award. He believes that he will at one time be among the local artists to bring the prestigious award home.

The Parte After Parte singer spoke his mind through his Twitter account. The only Ugandan who owns a BET award currently is Big Talent Ent. CEO Eddy Kenzo who won the Viewers’ Choice award in 2015.

I will one time bring a BET award in Uganda, So help me God. Big Tril

I will one time bring a BET award in uganda , so help me God 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — BIGTRIL (@bigtrill256) July 27, 2020

According to some critics, Big Tril is starting to get back to the reality of life as the Parte After Parte hit wave is long gone. Last year, he revealed that the biggest song in his music career will win Uganda her first Grammy award.

It should be recalled that when Big Tril bragged of winning Uganda her first Grammy, he came under fire when keyboard warriors launched an attack on him claiming that he had skipped lots of levels to hop on the dream of winning a Grammy.

Read Also: “My biggest song ever will win Uganda its first Grammy” – Big Tril