Daddy Andre drops ‘Tugende Mu Church’ official video

For months, Daddy Andre’s booming song dubbed “Tugende Mu Church” has been rotating with a challenge video and now the Black Market Records singer has released the official visuals.

“Tugende Mu Church” translates to “Let’s Go To Church”. The song that is dominating the airwaves locally is about a lover urging his partner to go with him to church and make the relationship official.

Signed to Black Market Records, Daddy Andre – a Singer, Songwriter, Producer and Instrumentalist – is one of the most talented gems in the Ugandan music industry.

The song was written and produced by Daddy Andre himself. He also continues to showcase his acting skills in this new video directed by award-winning Sasha Vybz.

Watch the visuals below:

