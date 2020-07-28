Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine revealed that once he becomes the president of Uganda, he plans to invest heavily in the local entertainment industry and also enforce the copyright law.

The 2021 presidential hopeful opened up about his plans for the creatives industry while dissecting the new rules and regulations that were set by UCC to control the entertainment industry.

During the interview on NBS TV’s UnCut show, Bobi Wine joined fellow artists who have come out to despise the new regulations. He urges artists to get out of their comfort zones and fight for their rights as a united force.

He also gave a brief background on the regulations, stressing that while acting as the Secretary of UMA back in the days, him and other top artists including Bebe Cool, Chameleone and Slyver Kyagulanyi dismissed the ACT.

I intend to invest heavily and also enforce the copyright law once I become the president of Uganda. My education system will be of a triple-A. Bobi Wine

He went ahead and called upon all artists not to follow or obey the laws noting how they are illegal, immoral, and unconstitutional.

Bobi Wine also stung the parliament of Uganda describing it as a “rubber stamp and useless”.

I am a member of parliament but our parliament is useless. Let me repeat it, our parliament is a rubber stamp and I keep saying this. Parliament is powerless because those who sit there don’t think for themselves more especially the NRM members. Bobi Wine

