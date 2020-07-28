Janet Jackson endorses Triplets Ghetto Kids’ anti-racism video

On and on, the Triplets Ghetto Kids soar as they wave the Ugandan flag across the world. The latest development involves Janet Jackson endorsing their dance video portraying the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

The Triplets Ghetto Kids, popularly known as the Ghetto Kids, is a dance group founded in 2014 by Dauda Kavuma originally composed of children from the Katwe slum in Kampala, Uganda.

Through their diverse entertaining talents, the kids have managed to garner a huge following of fans from across the world who love to watch them dance, sing and perform on social media and on the big stages.

Some of the Triplets Ghetto Kids members

Over the years, TGK have managed to perform globally including at the 2017 BET awards with French Montana and Swae Lee who also featured them in their platinum collaboration song dubbed “Unforgettable”.

TGK have received several endorsements from the top global music icons and the latest is the late Michael Jackson’s sister Janet Jackson who seems mesmerized by their act.

Through her Instagram account, the “Someone To Call My Lover” singer re-posted a video of the Ghetto Kids dancing to a “Black Lives Matter” movement song by Buddy.

Upon seeing Janet Jackson’s re-post, the Ghetto Kids were elated and they could not hide their happiness as they thanked the American star for appreciating their work.

Wow! We didn’t see this coming. Thank you so much Janet Jackson. For appreciating our work. We are so excited for this. Triplets Ghetto Kids | Instagram

Read Also: Chris Brown drops ‘Back To Love’ video, Triplets Ghetto Kids feature