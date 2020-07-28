King Michael faces eviction for unpaid rent arrears worth UGX4.8M

Ugandan singer Michael Mugwanya, popularly know as DJ Michael a.k.a King Michael, faces eviction over unpaid rent arrears accumulating to over UGX 4.8 million.

King Michael is facing more troubles by the day and the latest might leave him homeless after his landlady decided to evict him for failure to pay rent arrears for over six months.

The landlady Nalongo Halima Nakiboneka, while speaking to NTV, revealed that King Michael has not paid rent for six months and and even for the months he has paid rent, it has been a tag of war.

I am an Estates Manager on my husband’s houses one of which a musician known as DJ Michael has been staying. We’ve had misunderstandings with him since February and he was always paying poorly, he only pays the months when he sleeps in the house and we first have to knock at his door to have payment. Halima Nakiboneka

Nakiboneka reveals that when they approached the singer to have a chat about his accumulating rent arrears, he said that as an artiste he wasn’t working anymore because of COVID-19.

This time round, we are fed up because he failed to pay and by 31st August, he shall have made 6 months without pay. Halima Nakiboneka

She stresses that his arrears have been pending since before the pandemic began. Michael, however, asked a written document so that he can show it to Balaam but he has been playing games since.

They have now resolved to evict him from the house by Friday 31st July, 2020. Listen to more of what Halima Nakiboneka had to say:

