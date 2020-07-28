Several reports are flying right, left and center revealing how Samson Kasumba has ditched his job at Kamwokya-based NBS Television but ignore all the rumors.

On Monday evening, Samson Kasumba – a news anchor on NBS TV – wrote an emotional tweet in which he seemed to reveal that he was saying his goodbyes to the TV station that made him popular.

I don’t like good byes. You’ve made me so comfortable and made me feel so much at home the time I have been with you. Now seems I’ve got to start over again making some other place feel home. That’s life right? Nothing seems permanent as it is. Samson Kasumba | Twitter

What most people did not know, however, is that the news anchor was bidding farewell to Media Plaza, the building on which NBS Television has been carrying out its activities for years.

Very soon, the station is set to change its command center from Kamwokya to Naguru at the premises of former WBS Television which will become their home.

I don't like good byes. You've made me so comfortable and made me feel so much at home the time I have been with you. Now seems I've got to start over again making some other place feel home. That's life right? Nothing seems permanent as it is. pic.twitter.com/nI9bmyoOLH — Samson Kasumba-Mulun (@SamsonKasumba) July 27, 2020

Many people misinterpreted Kasumba’s tweet and made reports about how the journalist was set for a new role at another TV station but insiders reveal that he is still an employee at NBS.

Read Also: NBS TV news anchor Samson Kasumba detained at Kiira Rd. Police station