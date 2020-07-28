Mandela Adams, better known by stage name FreeBoy, is of the thought that the Pearl of Africa – Uganda is so rich in sound which needs to be internationally recognized.

The VIVA Entertainment singer stresses that since we are rich in sound, getting recognized is not only enough but it should be part of the main sound that the world does not need to do without.

Having shared his view about Ugandan sound, the Touch Me Slow singer also opened up about his mission in the Ugandan music industry noting that he plans to sell organic sound to the world.

FreeBoy who rose to fame with his trademark Kadongo Kamu-like music style also believes that if countries like South Africa, Congo, Nigeria, and Tanzania did it, Ugandans can also do it.

My mission is to sell organic Ugandan sound to the world. If South Africa, Congo, Nigeria, and now Tanzania has done it. I believe it’s up to us to make our sound recognized internationally and not just the sound being recognized but it should be the sound that the world can not do without. The pearl of Africa is rich in sound. Free-Boy Adams

Read Also: FreeBoy drops new song dubbed ‘Touch Me Slow’ | AUDIO