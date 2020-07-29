While speaking in an interview on Spark TV’s Live Wire show, the Sonyiwa Bano singer was boiling hot when asked to give her side of the story concerning the keyboard warriors who had pronounced her dead over the weekend.

Whenever local singer Catherine Kusasira is attacked by trolls, she immediately switches from zero to 100 to defend herself.

The former Eagles Production singer bitterly lashed out at her haters by reminding them that they would never amount to anything since they do not feed her.

She went ahead to state that the move was politically motivated, noting that some members of the opposition masterminded it since they have little to do.

In her furious response, Kusasira further branded whoever uttered and spread the false rumors that she had kicked the bucket as “lazy insects that lack what to do”.

What I know about those false allegations are all political moves amongst those who say that we don’t support so and so. However, that is not so important. The good thing is that I am still alive and kicking. Though I didn’t get to know who exactly did it, but I guess they were some of these young kids to spend their time on phones doing a lot of nonsense. In fact, all those trolls can’t tell me anything, they should just know there just these lazy insects called ‘Bikenembi’ Catherine Kusasira

Singer Catherine Kusasira has no kind words for critics who announced her dead. #Livewireupdates Posted by SPARK TV on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Read Also: Fans mock Catherine Kusasira’s Shs200k donation to COVID–19 Task Force