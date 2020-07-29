Canada-based Ugandan singer Rev Boy shines in ‘Ku Low’ visuals

The list of diaspora-based Ugandan singers keeps growing and the latest addition is the talented Canada-based singer Rev Boy. His new song dubbed “Ku Low” is receiving relatively good airplay.

“Ku Low” is a love song in which Rev Boy expresses how he feels about being in love with the woman of his dreams. It is a song you can dedicate to your lover.

The song, based on a true story, contains R&B and Zouk feels with lyrics sang in Luganda. Rev Boy showers his lovers with all the love as he assures his undying affection which even leaves symptoms on his body.

This song was written basing on a true story. It is a love song dedicated to all the lovers in the world. Rev Boy

The audio was produced by Gasta and the video was shot and directed by Chase The Dream Films. Take a gaze:

