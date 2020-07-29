Pan-African television drama series Kyaddala actress Harmonie Kyomugisha has given back to her community in an educative charity outreach.

The event carried out in former Internal Displaced Person’s Camp – Acholi Quarters saw the movie star work with the Public Health Ambassadors Uganda (PHAU) team to enlighten the dwellers on menstrual hygiene and sexual health.

Actress Kyomugisha distributes items to attendees

Among the distributables of the day were condoms and pads that were donated by several stakeholders, Reach a Hand peer educators also conducting counselling sessions.

Zane Muwanguzi, the founder of Awesome Mind Speaks worked with the young men and according to Harmonie, the “personal initiative” was an absolute success.

Actress Kyomugisha Harmonie (R)

About Kyomugisha Harmonie

Harmonie is an actress who has starred as Shamim in Kyaddala (2019) an pan-African television drama series created by Emmanuel Ikubese for Emmanuel Ikubese Films and Reach a Hand Uganda.

She has also made appearances in as a reporter in Kafa Coh (2020) – a story of the fight for justice in the face of power and The Campus (2016) – a drama television series created by Philip Ashaba.

