Price Kiid returns with ‘Memories’ visuals | VIDEO ALERT

Ugandan-raised Congolese singer Mukelo Merveille a.k.a Price Kiid has yet again bounced back on the musical scene with a brand new love track dubbed “Memories“.

On his brand new jam, Price Kiid shares how he always feels good and enjoys fabulous memories while with his better half.

While watching the video, one gets to feed his eyes to some enticing dance moves by the talented video vixen as she erotically whines slowly in front of him while laying on the bed.

The audio was produced by IB On The Beat and it was mixed and mastered by A-SteyN. The visuals were shot and directed by Gerald Ndayi. Watch the video below:

Read Also: Price Kiid asks for lover’s hand in marriage on ‘Gadda’ visuals | Video