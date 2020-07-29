Recho Rey dreams of becoming Uganda first female BET award winner

Having introduced herself to the Hiphop game in 2018, Mirembe Rechael a.k.a Recho Rey believes that she will become Uganda’s first female BET award winner.

A few weeks ago, Recho Rey ditched her ties with Sempijja Arnold a.k.a Apple who has been her manager since she hit the music scene with her debut song “Who Is She?” in 2018.

Now signed to One Ticket management, Recho Rey has bigger dreams of the things she wants to achieve in the next few years and top of those is a Black Entertainment Television (BET) award.

Through social media, the rapper revealed that she will be the first female artist to bring a BET award in the country. Uganda won her very first BET award in 2015 after Eddy Kenzo won the Viewers’ Choice award.

Whether this is achieved or not, it’s worth a dream and we would all be proud of she achieved it. Fingers crossed.

