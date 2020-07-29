Spice Diana fellowships with vulnerable kids at Kampala Children’s Center

As cheerful and energetic as she is on stage, Spice Diana relays the same vigor in her charity activities. She visited and attended fellowship with children of Kampala Children’s Center in Wakiso on Monday.

There is so much to like about Spice Diana and she seems to always leave no gap to attract hate. If it’s not through her moving music, she’ll attract your attention with her vibrant character.

One of the sides of her business that she usually keeps a bit more private is her love to associate with and help the vulnerable. The Source Entertainment artiste has always given back to charity, helping children, mothers and other needy people.

On Monday 27th July 2020, Spice spent the afternoon visiting and interacting with the vulnerable children at Kampala Children’s Center.

The children’s home based in Wakiso was founded by NDE network and it provides a safe and loving family home for some of the country’s most desperate and vulnerable children.

In company of her security detail, the diva visited the three NDE network schools; Kampala Children’s Centre, Stride Academy and Destiny Academy. She also inspected the construction of the hospital by the organization.

Today I shared with the little ones at Children Centre (KCC) in Wakiso and we surely had a good time. KCC is a children centre located in Wakiso and headed by Bishop Arnold Muwonge who is also the proporiator of Stride academy high school, Destiny Bridge Academy and NDE network, all in Wakiso. Spice Diana

Spice wrapped up the day’s duty as she joined the vulnerable children in who were attending fellowship and thanking their Creator for the over-flowing blessings.

Quite a gesture! Take a look at some of the photos:





























