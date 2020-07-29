Ever since the new rules and regulations set to govern the creative industry came in the picture, people have been sharing ideas about the proposed guidelines that were passed by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).

Former NTV news anchor and the National Unity Platform (NUP) spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi has also shared his thoughts about the proposed tough and strict regulations.

While being hosted on NTV At Morning show, Ssenyonyi noted how the rules and regulations were set by the authorities to instill fear in artists.

He added that the authorities only want to hear artists sing about love and sexuality but not to sing and point out the injustices that are happening in the country.

They just want to instill fear in artists. They want them to sing about love and sexuality but not to sing about the injustices that are happening in Uganda. Joel Ssenyonyi

They just want to instil fear in them. They want them to sing about love and sexuality but not to sing about injustices that are happening in Uganda – @JoelSsenyonyi #MorningAtNTV #NTVNews | https://t.co/DrRiJNCUgG pic.twitter.com/HmXGq1PmO2 — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) July 29, 2020

