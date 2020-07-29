US-based Ugandan comedian and Daily Show with Trevor Noah writer Joseph Opio has been nominated for the 2020 Emmy Awards.

Opio was listed with several other Daily Show writers in the category of “Outstanding Writing For a Variety Series” having been part since 2015.

Joseph Opio

The former host of the LOLUganda show on Urban TV met Trevor on an international circuit while performing at the Comedy Cellar in New York.

After working with him on several projects, Trevor invited him to join the writing team for his first season of The Daily Show.

@TheDailyShow Christmas Party was damn crowded. It's like they were trying to have every race on earth represented. pic.twitter.com/lhsC7rBW9M — JOSEPH OPIO (@LOLUganda) December 13, 2015

He has since been a main stay, nominated for two Writers Guild of America Awards for his writing on The Daily Show.

Comedian Joseph Opio

Opio’s Emmy nomination is the first in his career. He’s on the shortlist with David Kibuuka, also a Uganda-born stand-up comic.

This year’s Emmys will take place on September 20 on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

David Kibuuka, Joseph Opio, Trevor Noah

