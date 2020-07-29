Ugandan Comedian and writer David Kibuuka has landed his third Emmy Awards nomination in the category of “Outstanding Writing For a Variety Series”.

Kibuuka makes the 2020 edition list as part of the team that writes scripts for the Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

With credit for performing exquisitely on the South African comedy shows like Blitzpatrollie and Bunny Chow, Kibuuka’s prowess has garnered him many accolades.

Trevor Noah and David Kibuuka (WSJ)

The 40-year-old has previously been nominated as best producer at the 2018 and 2019 Emmy Awards – Outstanding Variety Talk Series category.

He has also received the Image Award for outstanding writing in a comedy series and the Standard Bank Ovation award for the best comedy show in South Africa.

Kibuuka also boasts of appeareances on the Pure Monate Show, FONT, Laugh Out Loud, The Coconuts, Last Say on Sunday and Going Nowhere Slowly.

David Kibuuka

Ugandan Heritage

David was born to Ugandan parents in 1980, during the brutal dictatorship of Idi Amin Dada.

His family was forced to leave Uganda due to political instabilities for South Africa at the age of 13. His father was a gynecologist.

Read Also: Ugandan comedian and Daily Show writer Joseph Opio nominated for 2020 Emmy Awards