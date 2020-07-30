Gossip

Alex Muhangi denies being a ‘spy’ in the wake of Bizonto arrest

Solomon Mwesigwa
ago

Comedy Store UG CEO Alex Muhangi has come clean against the rumors that he acted as a chief engineer during the arrest of four Radio Simba presenters who also double as the Bizonto Comedy group last week.

While cleaning the dirt off his name, Muhangi explained how he first received a call at 8:00am from a Police officer who identified himself as Mr. Cyrus requesting to link him up to the Bizonto for a deal.

According to Muhangi, the deal discussed was to record an online comedy skit with the Bizonto and he connected Kidomole (the head of Bizonto) on the phone call from which they agreed to meet in Bukoto for further discussions.

Having gotten clear details of where the 4 members of the Bizonto comedy group were to meet and what they were doing that exact morning, security officers immediately sealed off Radio Simba and arrested them.

They were driven off at a breakneck speed to the CID headquarters in Kibuli for interrogations, leaving Muhangi stuck and confused about what to do next.

After being interrogated at Kibuli, the Bizontos were driven off to Kireka where they spent four days in the coolers feeding on high school children’s food, something they had to bare but in pain.

VIDEO: "I am not a spy. Security agents deceived me," Comedian @Alex Muhangi explains his role in the Bizonto arrest. #UncutXtra #SanyukaUpdates

VIDEO: "I am not a spy. Security agents deceived me," Comedian Alex Muhangi explains his role in the Bizonto arrest. #UncutXtra #SanyukaUpdates

Posted by Sanyuka TV on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Read Also: Radio Simba presenters Bizonto arrested over tribalistic jokes

You May Also Like

Pallaso makes off with Police handcuffs after bullets are fired at his home (VIDEO)

UCC wants artists to sing about love and sexuality but not injustices – Joel Ssenyonyi

When Bizonto and Kiweewa were arrested, I thanked Jesus – Frank Gashumba