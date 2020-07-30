One of Kampala’s best femcees and media personalities Diana Deedan Muyira, popularly known as Miss Deedan, has officially become the latest signing on Uganda’s oldest radio station, Sanyu FM.

The good news of Miss Deedan’s addition to Sanyu FM has been shared on the radio station’s social media platforms with the caption:

Welcome Missdeedan to today’s music station. Sanyu FM

Miss Deedan has become the third public figure to join the station in just a period of a week’s time since Eth Lawinsky was announced as Sanyu FM’s winner of the ‘Hot Mic’ search competition that lasted for about a month.

Just about two days back, Sanyu FM also welcomed renown media personality Yvonne Koreta to the station something that indicates how the station is building a very solid listener-ship.

The details about their contracts were not disclosed as it was the case with Eth Lawinsky. We wish them all the best.

About Deedan:

Miss Deedan was born in Kenya before moving to Uganda where she became a renown actress featuring in Nana Kagga’s television series “Beneath The Lies” where she played the role of Tracy Kintu.

She has hosted a number of city events which include Blankets and Wines, Tokosa Food Fest, several music shows, among others.

She has previously worked on Radiocity 97FM on “The Jam” program and Urban TV. She now will be hosting the “Breakfast Club” show on the revamped Sanyu FM.

Congratulations Miss Deedan!

Read Also: Eth Lawinsky named Sanyu FM’s ‘Hot Mic’ search winner