On July 24th 2020, Irene Ntale released her new EP dubbed “Sukaali” after twelve months without a release. She explains that the new music is a dedication to her fans who have supported her all the way.

Irene Ntale, signed to Universal Music Group, had last released a song a year ago in August 2019. Her song “Nyamba” received good airplay before she went into hibernation for a period of a year.

Her new 6-track Extended Play record is slowly finding momentum amongst the local music fans as the songstress makes media tours around the different stations around town.

While talking about the inspiration behind the EP, Irene Ntale revealed that the songs on the new EP are a mixture of feelings bust most importantly, an expression of her call to those that have supported her from the beginning.

She also revealed that it’s a bouquet of flowers thanking her loyal fans and urging them to just stick with her as they make the trip through more of what she has prepared for them.

These six songs are, in a very deep way, an expression of my curtain call to those that have cheered for the music from the beginning. Think of it as my bouquet of flowers saying, thank you; saying, alright let’s do this. And in some moments, quite frankly, it is just let’s shut up and ‘effin’ dance. As we take this trip, let’s enjoy the music, you will sing and you will dance, because for everyone that is about the music, there will be lots and lots of Sukaali. Irene Ntale

