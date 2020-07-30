My black magic overpowered Jose Chameleone’s – Diggy Baur

A few weeks ago, talented producer Diggy Baur was engaged in a heated war of words with Leone Music Empire boss Jose Chameleone after the latter stormed his studios and beat up one of his producers.

The furious Diggy Baur took the war to social media when he recorded a video warning the 2021 Kampala Lord Mayor hopeful never to step at his studios again.

He went on to challenge Chameleone that if he calls himself a man who has stronger black magic than his to dare step at his premises without reconciling with him.

However, the two secretly met for lunch and amicably mended their broken friendship with the intervention of Jose Chameleone’s mother, Mrs. Prossy Mayanja.

While appearing on an interview on Spark TV, the Sabula Records producer came out bossing how his black magic spirits (majini) overpowered those of Jose Chameleone who came back running and asking for forgiveness.

My majini won those of Chameleone and he had to come to me begging to be forgiven which I did following the fact that he acknowledged his fault. Diggy Baur

Diggy Baur added that his relationship with Chameleone can never be broken completely before stressing how he doesn’t hold anger in his heart for long.

Jose Chameleon and producer Diggy Bour have finally ended their beef. Their rivalry started when the Producer banned Chameleone from Sabula records over alleged bullying and disrespecting fellow artists and producers. #Livewireupdates Posted by SPARK TV on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

