Nyendo Teacher’s life changed after winning MTN MoMoNyabo promo

Nyendo Teacher Emily Tumuhek’s life has changed after she won big in the MTN MoMoNyabo Together Promotion.

Emily is a private school teacher in Masaka and is one of the many teachers who have gone without pay since the closure of schools as a way of preventing the spread of the deadly Covid19.

After winning a whopping 5,000,000 Uganda shillings, she revealed how her life has changed.

“I cannot imagine this real. This money will help me a lot. I plan on starting a shop where I can trade food items like rice, sugar, salt and many others consumer goods.” Tumuheki said.

Emily Tumuheki a retired teacher from Kitendesa Modern Primary School won UGX 5 million

“My life has drastically changed for the better,” Tumuheki added in praise of the MTN MoMoNyabo promotion.

