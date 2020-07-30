Triplets Ghetto Kids rewarded for surpassing 100k subscribers by YouTube

It’s a season of blessings after blessings for the Triplets Ghetto Kids after YouTube rewarded them with a silver play button award for surpassing the 100k subscribers mark on the App.

Despite their YouTube account being hacked thrice, the Ghetto Kids retrieved full ownership. The elated group showed their excitement on their social pages by thanking God for hitting the new milestone.

Grateful to the LORD. Our YouTube Was Hacked 3 times But yes we got it back And We here to announce we Have received our 100k Subscribers Award From YouTube!! Thank you, God, and you the fans for making this happen!! They can hack Pages but Can’t Hack you the fans. Let’s Keep subscribing and hit 1M. Triplets Ghetto Kids

The joy of being rewarded by YouTube came at the right time, just a day after the late Michael Jackson’s sister Janet Jackson endorsed their anti-racism video.

Congratulations TGK!

