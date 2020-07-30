Turnt Nation Management set out to re-ignite Prince Omar’s career

Often, the major forces behind an artiste’s stardom are rarely recognized despite usually investing heaviest in the journey to the top. Prince Omar’s career is starting to bear fruits of hard work but who are the brains behind his ignition?

With a couple of hit songs to his growing music brand, Prince Omar is starting to erase the doubts of most critics especially with his latest release dubbed “Bajikweka”.

There is a lot lined up for the singer in years to come but apart from consistence, the Ugandan entertainment industry has proven that a swift management is a huge part in any musician’s success.

Behind Prince Omar is a newly formed team of hardworking youths that has been pulling the strings, polishing his brand and making things happen behind the scenes.

Turnt Nation Management, now a registered company, is comprised of Daddy Andre’s former manager known as Trigger and Beenie Gunter’s former manager Ibrah Kats.

The two combined forces to form Turnt Nation which has been creating the vibe around Prince Omar’s new projects and Ibrah reveals that they are also working with other brands and artistes in the industry.

Trigger

Ibrah Kats

Yes, we are currently working with Prince Omar. Me and my partner Trigger have put in a lot of effort to see Prince Omar succeed. We started working with him a few months ago and with us, he has been able to release and promote two of his songs, that is “Kwewola” and “Bajikweka” which are so far doing so well. Ibrah Kats (Turnt Nation Management)

Since joining the music industry over a year ago, Prince Omar has been operating independently without professional management and there are high hopes he will shine even brighter with Turnt Nation.

Fingers crossed!

Read Also: Prince Omar returns in highly-politicized song dubbed ‘Bajikweka’