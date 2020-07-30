Uganda Police explains reason behind raid at Pallaso’s home

Uganda Police has finally spoken out following claims by Team Good Music singer Pallaso in which he accused armed security officers for trying to unlawfully and forcefully arrest him.

Pallaso recorded a video on Wednesday night as armed Police Officers raided his home. He revealed that they tried to arrest him citing that he had breached curfew guidelines and was playing loud music.

The attempted arrest was fruitless as the self-styled Sucker Free Boss overpowered the officers, wrestled them down and escaped with the handcuffs that had already been fixed on one of his hands.

Using excessive force and shooting bullets at unarmed fellow brothers and sisters is making me lose all hope. Enough is enough. More videos coming. Pallaso

In a statement reportedly made by Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, Police in Makindye received a disturbance call from residents of Luwafu zone, that a group of unruly people had gathered Pallaso’s home at around 12:46am.

Police then responded and found a group of over 30 people gathered at Pallaso’s home, playing loud music, drinking and not following the safety guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health on curfew and public gatherings.

When Pallaso and his group were advised to reduce the volume of the music and to respect the set guidelines, they became violent which prompted the police to arrest Pallaso and his brother Kasozi Henry.

Pallaso, however, whisked away with police handcuffs and he is wanted on charges of escaping from Lawful custody and obstruction.

“Police has preferred to investigate allegations of Obstruction , inciting Violence and doing a negligent act act likely to spread an infection of a disease,” revealed Luke Owyesigyire.

