Ugandan deejays demand to get back to work in ‘Save The DJ’ campaign

In the ‘Save The DJ’ online campaign, Ugandan deejays want to get back to work after about 5 months of the COVID-19 lockdown that has led to poverty as they no longer work.

As a way to prevent the rapid spread of the Coronavirus, the Ugandan government banned public gathering and bars stopped operating. Consequently, deejays lost their jobs.

The deejays have now formed a drive comprised of various hashtags online in which they demand for the deejays to be allowed to get back to work and for their rights to be respected.

We also want to get back to work😭😭😭😭#savethedj — Deejay Nimrod👌 (@Nimroddj) July 29, 2020

5 months, no work. Landlords have started kicking us out of houses, we can no longer put food on our tables because Ministry of Health thinks bars can’t follow SOPs. Has the Ministry even taken time off to come up with SOPs for Bars. DJ Aludah

5mnth no work. Landlords have started kicking us out of houses, We can nolonger put food on our tables because @MinofHealthUG thinks Bars cant follow SOPs. Has the Ministry even taken time off to come up with SOPs for Bars.. pic.twitter.com/Mo6747c6Iw — Sir. Aludah 👑 (@DjAludah) July 29, 2020

Below are more reactions from other local deejays in relation with the ongoing movement:

This tweet is not just for me alone it’s for your favorite D.Js as well. ✊🏼please Retweet for the 🎧 D.J. 🎧✊🏼#SaveTheDj pic.twitter.com/8CRRg1kM1Q — NASELOW DA' DON (@naselow) July 29, 2020

If arcades that accommodate more people than bars are open why not open our work places and see if we wont follow SOP's #savetheDj pic.twitter.com/k4KXWj24TV — Deejay mark (@amdjmark) July 29, 2020

For more, follow the #SaveTheDJ hashtag on Twitter.

