Ugandan deejays demand to get back to work in ‘Save The DJ’ campaign

In the ‘Save The DJ’ online campaign, Ugandan deejays want to get back to work after about 5 months of the COVID-19 lockdown that has led to poverty as they no longer work.
As a way to prevent the rapid spread of the Coronavirus, the Ugandan government banned public gathering and bars stopped operating. Consequently, deejays lost their jobs.
The deejays have now formed a drive comprised of various hashtags online in which they demand for the deejays to be allowed to get back to work and for their rights to be respected.
5 months, no work. Landlords have started kicking us out of houses, we can no longer put food on our tables because Ministry of Health thinks bars can’t follow SOPs. Has the Ministry even taken time off to come up with SOPs for Bars.DJ Aludah
Below are more reactions from other local deejays in relation with the ongoing movement:
For more, follow the #SaveTheDJ hashtag on Twitter.
