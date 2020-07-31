NTV T–Nation presenter Crysto Panda has threatened to sue any politician who plans to use his hit song “Kyoyina Omanya” during the 2021 general campaigns without his permission.

Crysto Panda issued the warning alerting whoever is planning to use his song to bare it in mind that his lyrics are copyrighted and hence shouldn’t complain when he drags anyone to court for using it without permission.

Dear politicians I warn you, please use my song “Kyoyina Omanya” for rallies when you know the lyrics are copyrighted so when I sue you don’t say I didn’t warn you all. Crysto Panda

He went ahead to maintain that he is non-partisan and that the warning goes out to everyone regardless of their political affiliations.

