I want a bride who is not familiar with any local language – Eddy Kenzo

Big Talent Entertainment CEO Edrisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo once again caused a stir online when he listed down the qualities of his ideal woman.

The “Tweyagale” singer who has for long been promising to unveil his new lover to his fans surprised many when he disclosed that he wishes to have a bride who has not been raised in Uganda.

The 2015 BET award winner went ahead to claim that his next better half should also not be well conversant with any local language.

Clearly, the Big Talent Entertainment singer does not want his next lover to fall prey of the loose talk form Ugandans that has seen him fail in his past relationships.

I want a bride who never grew up or spent much time in Uganda. She should not be well conversant with any local language. For that reason, however much you gossip about anything, she won’t understand and pay attention to it. Eddy Kenzo

Following Eddy Kenzo’s revelation critics were quick to point out that the second statement was a huge factor in his break-up with his ex-lover Rema Namakula.

Omugole ayina okuba nga teyakulira nyo Uganda. Nga era tamanyi any local language bulungi nga tabikwasa nyo. Lwansonga njagala nga nebwemumugeya tawurira kuba bambi. Mugeya hohohoho😄😄😄😄🏌️‍♂️🏌️‍♂️ Posted by Eddy Kenzo on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Read Also: Eddy Kenzo ecstatic after safely returning home