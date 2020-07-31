My best dish is pounded cassava leaves and gnuts – Eth Lawinsky

It is always hard to find youths of this generation or millennials opting for local traditional foods as their best dishes.

However, Sanyu FM’s youthful “Breakfast” show host Eth Lawinsky proved that he does not belong to that group of millennials who regard themselves of the uptown class which doesn’t love local foods.

When asked to name his favorite dish, the “Mwoli” singer shocked the listeners and co-presenter Patrick Salvador when he ditched all the fancy and fast foods and revealed that his best dish is pounded cassava leaves and groundnuts.

His revelation seemed strange to many and it left Salvado puzzled and wondering what kind of food it was that Eth had mentioned.

Eth Lawinsky furthermore disclosed that the kind of dish he stated is mostly eaten by Congolese and its local name is called “Sombe”.

Amazing talent from DJ OBBO on the #SanyuFmBreakfastShow but did you know @ethlawinsky’s favorite food is…



Pounded Cassava leaves? 🙈🔥 pic.twitter.com/OGxHaw4195 — Sanyu FM (88.2) (@882SanyuFM) July 31, 2020

