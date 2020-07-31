Pastor Wilson Bugembe offers prayers upon visiting Bryan White

After a couple of public figures including A Pass, Bad Black, King Michael and others paying a visit to the ailing Bryan White, Pastor Wilson Bugembe visited the moneybag’s home and prayed for him.

For over a month now, Brian Kirumira a.k.a Bryan White has been on his sick bed as he battles stomach complications. A couple of celebrities have paid him a visit as he continues receiving medication from his home.

Light The World Ministries pastor Wilson Bugembe paid a quick visit to the city moneybag’s home on Thursday and he explained how the ailing socialite really needs prayers.

“Am here with my brother and I think he is really really sick. But am only here to pray because he doesn’t need anything else,” said Pastor Wilson Bugembe.

After being prayed for, Bryan White expressed his gratitude in Pastor Bugembe for having spared his time and paid him a visit. Bryan also asked Ugandans to continue praying for him.

I had never met him but he spared his time and came to see me. What I need from Ugandans are their prayers because I have people who depend on me and family but I believe God will help me. Thank you pastor. Bryan White

Great gesture by the pastor and we pray Bryan White gets back on his feet soon!

